Panel of UOW experts set to reveal whether AI will steal your job

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has many people worried it might snatch their job from under them while others are wondering how it will make their lives better.
A bunch of experts from the University of Wollongong is ready to share with the public whether AI is friend or foe in a free evening at The Music Lounge, inside the Wollongong Town Hall, on Tuesday July 11.
Armin Alimardani, Roba Abbas, Aaron Burton and Jack Yang will chat about all they know and will be happy to answer your questions in a session moderated by UOW Local Manager Tania Brown.
"AI is not just a trend, it's an inevitability that will profoundly reshape the landscape of employment," said Dr Alimardani, an expert in the ethical and legal implications of emerging technologies.
"As we move into an era where AI is becoming more integrated into every aspect of our lives, it's vital that we understand both the opportunities and the challenges it presents.
"While AI has the potential to improve efficiency and productivity, it also raises valid concerns about job displacement. This is a pivotal moment in our history where the choices we make will determine the trajectory of our future workforce."
Dr Alimardani said the "Gong Talks" series creates an open space for dialogue that empowers individuals, communities, and industries to engage in this transformative process.
Gong Talk: AI will be at The Music Lounge on Tuesday July 11, 7pm. Guests must register for the event here: https://merrigong.com.au/shows/chat-gpt/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
