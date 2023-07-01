In the end it was comfortable but Coniston have negotiated a potential banana skin match well, beating Tarrawanna 4-1 to keep pace with the finals challengers.
Goals from Sam Matthews and Tobias Norval in the first half cancelled out Matias Toro Suazo's opener for the hosts to see the score 2-1 heading into the second 45 minutes.
After the break Coniston gained more control and thanks to goals from captain on the day Takayuki Kayano and Matthew Floro, the score finished 4-1.
The win means Coniston move into the top five overnight, however Wollongong Olympic and United can overtake them with wins on Sunday.
Coniston's last goalscorer Floro said it was an important win for the side as they went five matches unbeaten.
"It took a while for us to get into the game. We went 1-0 down and it sort of spiked us up a bit and we managed to finish the half 2-1 up," he said.
"Then we just continued our way through. They never give up the boys and there was full confidence the boys would come back. I thought we were in control most of the game.
"We've hit good form in the crucial part of the season. I think if we continue this form, we have a good shot in the finals."
Tarrawanna started slowly in their last game against Cringila but that was not a problem on Saturday.
Jason Wenig's men fired out of the blocks. Daniel Merola fired off the first warning sign, forcing Kaydin Harrison into a save before Matias Toro Suazo opened the scoring via a cracking free-kick to make it 1-0.
Coniston held a fair chunk of possession following the opener but the Blueys still looked threatening in front of goal.
Merola had another chance - this time set up by Riku Kano - but could only fire wide of the mark.
But Coniston's possession soon paid off. A stunning ball from right back Jason Zufic found the head of Sam Matthews - who was lurking in the area - and the midfielder directed his effort into the corner of the goal to equalise.
It looked for all money that the scores would be level going into the break, but with the last kick of the first half, Coniston winger Tobias Norval curled a stunning free-kick into the right corner, giving Adam Rodriguez no chance and Franc Piero's troops went into the sheds with a 2-1 lead.
The game was all but certainly heading Coniston's way straight into the second half. Zufic delivered his second assist of the day, onto the head of Kayano via a corner and the score was 3-1, leaving it all to do for the Blueys.
Coniston could have had more if not for two clearances off the line by Tarrawanna centre-back Darren Stone, but they did put a cherry on top in injury time, thanks to a runaway goal from Floro.
In other results, Cringila narrowed the lead between them and leaders Albion Park to just three points (APWE play Sunday) with an 8-0 win against Bellambi. Peter Simonoski had another field day, nabbing five.
Helensburgh beat Corrimal 3-1 as they continue their finals hopes whilst Bulli continued from their smashing of Olympic last week, beating South Coast 4-1.
On Sunday, Albion Park will host Wollongong Olympic and Port Kembla take on Wollongong United.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.