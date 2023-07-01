Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Coniston beat Tarrawanna to keep pace with IPL finals pack

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 1 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the end it was comfortable but Coniston have negotiated a potential banana skin match well, beating Tarrawanna 4-1 to keep pace with the finals challengers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.