The middle of winter may not be the ideal time for a dip in the ocean, but Sarah Tedder is hoping a quick group swim in icy water will be a bonding experience for people who support the Voice to Parliament "Yes" vote.
The Port Kembla photographer and mum of two small kids has organised a swim out - or for those not keen to brave the cold, a sit in on the sand - to unite Wollongong residents who support the Yes campaign.
It will kick off at 9am Sunday, providing an informal, family-friendly and visible way for people to come together ahead of the official Wollongong launch of the Yes 23 campaign at UOW at 11am.
"I wanted to bring together people who passionate about seeing Voice to Parliament happen, and the swim out idea came from the notion that doing something a little uncomfortable can unite people," she said.
"I would be gutted for our country if this doesn't progress, so that has energised me to take action. I also think it's up to non-indigenous people to do a lot of the heavy lifting."
"We'll have posters and a colourful presence, and it's about showing people, especially people who do support the voice, that there are other plenty of supporters out there because I think sometimes the public conversation focuses on the controversial debate."
If passed, the referendum to be held later this year will give Indigenous Australians recognition in the constitution and a voice to advise parliament on issues of relevance to First Nation's people.
Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people not to listen to scare campaigns when considering how to vote.
"It's not a complex proposition, it doesn't change any of the ways that we are governed, it just provides for the opportunity for Indigenous people to have a say in matters that affect them," he said.
Business groups, faith organisations and sporting bodies have thrown their support behind the voice.
Ms Tedder said she has supported the idea of the voice since reading the Uluru Statement From the Heart years ago.
"Ever since then, I've felt it was an essential step towards giving indigenous people self determination, which is what they've been asking for forever," she said.
"It's also a chance to turn around the gross injustices in health care, education and incarceration that exist - and just as importantly, its the chance to give the whole of Australia the opportunity to receive the wisdom of that deeply held culture of First Nations people."
Anyone - even those unsure of how they'll vote - is welcome to attend the swim and sit-in.
Ms Tedder also said she is planning to organise an event at a different Wollongong beach each month until the referendum takes place, to encourage a diverse group of people to take part.
Later on Sunday, the official launch of the Wollongong YES campaign will include a variety of speakers sharing their knowledge and the reasons why they are passionate supporters of the yes vote.
The official launch is on July 2 at 11am-12.15pm at the University of Wollongong Hope Theatre.
