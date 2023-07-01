Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
With defeat just seconds away Kiama skipper Paul Asquith stepped up to score a try on the last play to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over a brave Shamrocks outfit at Ocean Park on Saturday.
The home-side Shamrocks were leading 30-26 with seconds left on the clock before Asquith stepped up to score his match-winning try, which he duly converted to seal a thrilling 33-30 win.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the gallant Damien Trevillion-coached side who fought back from a 14-3 halftime deficit to lead twice in the second half, only to be passed on both occasions by a dogged Cows outfit.
Shamrocks actually started the better and led 3-0 courtesy of a Ryan Schoupp penalty goal.
But the home side could not convert their possession early on into more points and were made to pay with giant Kiama winger Matori Atunaisa crossing for two opportunistic solo tries.
The first try came after he regathered a cross-field kick and easily beat his opposing winger.
Atunaisa took a quick tap and ran almost 50 metres untouched to score his second five-pointer under the posts, much to the annoyance of Trevillion.
For the second successive week Trevillion gave his team an almighty spray.
His team again seemed to heed their coach's advice, scoring three unanswered tries in the space of just eight minutes at the start of the second half.
Lachlan Caudora scored the first try, with Schoupp and Harry Devine also crossing for five-pointers to see the Rocks jump to a 18-14 lead.
But the James Patrick-coached Kiama side refused to lie down and two tries to Jeromy Cairns saw Kiama take a 26-18 lead at the 60th minute.
The thrilling contest took another turn as Shamrocks hit back with a smart try to Heath Robinson, which Schoupp converted to reduce the deficit to just one-point with 14 minutes left to play.
Kiama's Atunaisa, who looked dangerous every time he touched the ball then blew a chance to extend the visitors lead when he dropped the ball over the line and bombed a certain try.
The winger compounded this mistake a couple of minutes later when his turnover led to a Benjamin Stewart try in the 77th minute which took Shamrocks to a 30-26 lead with just three-minutes left to play.
But cometh the hour, cometh the man, with Asquith throwing a dummy to barge over and seal a valuable win for a Kiama side desperate to play finals football this season.
Trevillion was disappointed to lose but couldn't be prouder of his team's gutsy showing against the high-class opponents.
"I can't fault the effort. I'm super proud of them," he said.
"They took it to a top four team. Kiama is a good team and we belted the crap out of them.
"We changed the way we played at half time and reverted back to our game plan of how we wanted to play and we showed that we can beat these top four teams.
"I implored the players to just play smarter. We're a young team and took some wrong options in the first half and we were made to pay for them.
"But we can take a lot from this game. Our players now know we can match it with the best. We matched it for a half against Shoalhaven and more than matched it against a Kiama side coming third.
"We were winning until the last play. We know we can do it, we just got to take the next step. I'm super proud of them today."
Asquith, who finished with 13 points courtesy of a try and four conversions, said his team were ecstatic to pick up the important win.
"It was a heaps important win. We really want to try and push for a clear top four, top three finish. A loss today would have made it real hard going into the back end of the season," he said.
"There's still a lot to do but we're in a lot better position now than if we conceded six more points."
Asquith though downplayed his match-winning try, stating he would have copped it from his team-mates if he didn't score.
"I had a two-man overlap so if I didn't score it would have been embarrassing," he said.
Meantime, Shoalhaven hammered Bowral 55-0 to secure their 10th straight Illawarra District Rugby Union win this season.
In the other games on Saturday, Tech Waratahs fought back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to down Camden 26-10, while Campbelltown secured a hard-fought 19-12 win over University.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.