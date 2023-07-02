The week that was as seen through the lens of the Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers.
The culmination of many months work came to fruition when we published "The scars of Wreck Bay" - an investigation into the small South Coast township slowly being poisoned to death.
The community cared for and nurtured their country, as it lived off its bounty. But more than three decades ago, everything changed.
PFAS- a "forever chemical" used by firefighters - leached its way through the land and water.
Its effect has been devastating: as Grace Crivelarro's words and Sylvia Liber's show.
These are just some of the powerful images we published this week. You will find more here
1: Melinda Wellington was diagnosed with breast cancer and an aggressive suite of treatments ensued: six months of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiation, and both breasts removed. "I remember looking at my breasts and crying because I knew they were going to get cut off," Melinda said. "But I had to push through because I wasn't going out like that. I was gonna fight with everything I had."
2: Aunty Vida McLeod grew up eating the clay out of a poisoned river in Wreck Bay. She has had a double mastectomy. Here, with her partner Uncle Paul. she shows the scars she left with for life. "It was like growing up in paradise," Aunty Vida said. "All the kids used to swim and play down there. Little did we know, we were swimming in poison."
3: Atop the headland which overlooks the pristine Summercloud Bay at Wreck Bay sits the cemetery - white crosses and floral arrangements marking the graves of "way too many young people". Joe McLeod-Brown, Uncle Paul's son pays his respects.
Now, for the rest of the week ...
4: Oh, it was a bone-chilling week as wild winds sweep through the Illawarra - particularly on Monday. State Emergency Service units were kept busy but it didn't much worry Dapto's John Baldwan who slept through not just his tin roof ripping off but firefighters pounding on his door to make sure he was OK.
5: There were widespread blackouts west of Lake Illawarra, with almost 1600 customers impacted in Dapto, Kanahooka, Koonawarra, Horsley, Yallah and Avondale.
6: Investigations into the fire which destroyed a heritage-listed home at Albion Park continued on Monday. A new security system with cameras had only been installed two weeks before the suspicious fire, neighbours said. "The security alarm went off during the fire before it got burnt out," one Terry Street neighbour said.
7: Helensburgh's Jenny White ran a whopping 208kms in 24 hours at the recent Southern Sydney 4824 Ultra in Campbelltown. It means she is in the running for Australian selection for the World Championships in Taiwan later this year. "Weirdly, I enjoyed the whole thing. I know that sounds crazy. I really paced myself quite nicely so it was never fast," she said.
8: Getting airborne, alright. Brendan Fordham activates full-flight mode in the IPL thriller between Port Kembla and Albion Park. After a scoreless first-half it was action stations in the second 45 minutes as all goals coming in the second 45 minutes..
9: Juliana Scopel is 42 years of age. She took up surfing "later in life" and now she wants to show her daughters - and anyone else watching - that whether you're a mum or an older woman, anything is possible. "You just gotta organise yourselves ... but I want to show them that it's possible. I don't want them to stay at home and forget about themselves. I want to empower women to do more for themselves."
10: What do they say about working with kids and ... dinosaurs? Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones did just that at Shellharbour's Big Fat Smile child care centre when he outlined incoming changes to make care cheaper and easier for local families. Not everyone was quite so thrilled: "I received an email on June 23 saying fees are going up in childcare again," one parent said. "While they're increasing the subsidy, it's not tailored or contextualised to families."
11: Say what? Who me? Referee Andrew Naylor hands out one of six yellow cards in the IPL match between Port Kembla and Albion Park. This one went to Tyler Bromham-Fuller at Wetherall Park last weekend
12: Dr BJ So and wife Heather endured a devastating loss in 2022 - their five-year-old daughter Emily lost her life to an aggressive and incurable brain cancer. Later this year Dr So will ride in a fundraising event they've established in her memory, raising money for research. "As a four-year-old pre-DIPG, she was pretty shy," Mrs So said. "But strong, she had a lot of opinions and she was never afraid to express them to us," her father added. And her strength will be remembered during the six-day ride from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong.
13: If you've had the misfortune of spending any time at the emergency department on a Saturday afternoon in the cooler months, you'll know it's often packed with kids sporting various bumps and bruises. Dr Clarke will head up a new private fracture clinic in Wollongong, which is designed to help take the pressure off the overburdened public hospital. "The population has just exploded, which has created more demand on the hospital, which is why we are starting this fracture clinic," Dr Clarke said. "Who wants to wait in ED for five or six hours? Yes, there may be an out of pocket expense but compared to Sydney it will be affordable."
14: Port Kembla's Luca Danzo took a slip but kept his eyes peeled on the ball in the IPL clash against Albion Park at Wetherall Park. Albion Park were held by finals aspirants Port Kembla in an enthralling 4-4 draw. Spectacularly, all eight goals were scored in the second half.
