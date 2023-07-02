13: If you've had the misfortune of spending any time at the emergency department on a Saturday afternoon in the cooler months, you'll know it's often packed with kids sporting various bumps and bruises. Dr Clarke will head up a new private fracture clinic in Wollongong, which is designed to help take the pressure off the overburdened public hospital. "The population has just exploded, which has created more demand on the hospital, which is why we are starting this fracture clinic," Dr Clarke said. "Who wants to wait in ED for five or six hours? Yes, there may be an out of pocket expense but compared to Sydney it will be affordable."

