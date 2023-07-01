Illawarra Mercury
Home/Multimedia
Analysis

Australian Public Service awaits findings of robodebt royal commission report

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 1 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In mid-2017, Centrelink worker Colleen Taylor retired from a public service she judged to be callously indifferent to the people it served, after her warnings that the government was "stealing" from the most vulnerable went unheeded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.