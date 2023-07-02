The Sunday Round-up: The weekend in Illawarra sport

Thirroul 24 def. Wests 16
Collegians 28 def. De La Salle 16
Dapto 32 def. Corrimal 18
Thirroul and Wests turned on a thriller at Gibson Park, with the Butchers coming out on top after an 80-minute slugfest.
The game had it all, including a melee that saw both sides reduced to 12. All up, Wests played more than 30 minutes without key forward Dylan Lauri, who was sin-binned in the first half for a late shot on Butchers half Tarje Whitford, and sent off for an alleged headbutt in a second-half skirmish with Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner.
Bremner was also marched for 10 minutes for instigating the scuffle involving several members of both sides before dispersing.
The Devils managed two tries while reduced to 12 to draw back within two points at 18-16, only for Steve Marsters' third try to break their hearts with the match-winner two minutes from time.
A double from Sam McCann helped Collegians make it two on the bounce over De La Salle, while Dapto managed the second win of their season on the back of a brace to fullback-cum-hooker Troy Pieper.
Stingrays 36 def. Kiama 14
Albion Park-Oak Flats 20 Milton-Ulladulla 20
The washout round saw two games played on Sunday, with Stingrays earning themselves a share of top spot with a 36-14 win over Kiama at Flinders Fiield.
The Stringrays came into the match eyeing a big win that could have edged them past Gerringong into first on the ladder, but had to settle for the latter half of the equation that still sees them leapfrog Shellharbour into second spot.
The home side looked to be doing it easy in scoring the first three tries of the match before Knights five-eighth Cade Hotham toed through a loose and raced 60 metres for the visitors first-pointer.
Callum Roberts followed up on the stroke of halftime to cut the margin to two, with the Knights electing to level up at 14 apiece with a penalty goal five minutes into the second stanza.
It was one-way traffic from there, with the hosts running in four unanswered tries, including a double to returning strike weapon Taioalo Vaivai, to seal a comfortable victory.
It was a far tighter affair at Centenary Field, with Albion Park and Milton-Ulladulla forced to share the competition points following a 20-all draw.
It was one that got away for the hosts, who twice enjoyed 10-point cushions in the second half only to concede the final two tries, the latter to Dwayne Longbottom moments before the siren.
It gave Cody Roach the opportunity to steal the match with a sideline conversion after the siren, with his attempt falling short and leaving the scores locked after the siren.
The Eagles led at halftime on the back of Kane Ball, who crossed for the opener and laid on his side's second with a deft grubber for Cooper Tunbridge.
When Shannon Wakeman crossed next to the posts seven minutes into the second half the hosts had a handy 10-point cushion, though the second of two tries to Zane Gallagher quickly put things back on a knife edge.
Ball's second try again gave the hosts the advantage, but tries to PJ Thornton and Longbottom forced them to settle for one competition point for the second time this season.
Cringila 8 def. Bellambi 0
Helensburgh 3 def. Corrimal 1
Bulli 4 def. South Coast 1
In the end it was comfortable but Coniston have negotiated a potential banana skin match well, beating Tarrawanna 4-1 to keep pace with the finals challengers.
Goals from Sam Matthews and Tobias Norval in the first half cancelled out Matias Toro Suazo's opener for the hosts to see the score 2-1 heading into the second 45 minutes.
After the break Coniston gained more control and thanks to goals from captain on the day Takayuki Kayano and Matthew Floro, the score finished 4-1.
The win means Coniston move into the top five overnight, however, Wollongong Olympic and United can overtake them with wins on Sunday.
In other results, Cringila narrowed the lead between them and leaders Albion Park to just three points (APWE play Sunday) with an 8-0 win against Bellambi. Peter Simonoski had another field day, nabbing five.
Helensburgh beat Corrimal 3-1 as they continue their finals hope while Bulli continued from their smashing of Olympic last week, beating South Coast 4-1.
Some tough conversations were had following Olympic's 7-1 hammering at the hands of Bulli last round and it certainly paid dividends following their 2-0 win against leaders Albion Park.
Goals either side of half time from Rick Goodchild and Tynan Diaz was good enough to see Matt Bailey's team bounce back from three losses on the bounce in the league.
As a result, the defending grand final champions move to fourth on the IPL ladder, just a point behind Wollongong United in third.
Olympic attacker Diaz said post game that it was a special win following last week's result.
"It was important that we showed up today and really put in a good effort and a strong performance because we seriously let ourselves down and the club down last week," he said.
"That's not who we are. It was about how we reacted from that and the character was really good today. We showed our quality and got the result.
"Your season isn't defined on one match or one performance. There's certainly some issues. You don't concede seven goals in a game without an issue. So we've addressed those through the week and we'll continue to address them throughout the season.
"We'll back ourselves, we'll push for finals. We'd love to play an Albion Park or Cringila in the finals because in the big games we show up and today we did that," Diaz added.
Wollongong United 1 def. Port Kembla 0
Kiama 33 def. Shamrocks 30
Shoalhaven 55 def. Bowral 0
Tech Waratahs 26 def. Camden 10
Campbelltown 19 def. University 12
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
With defeat just seconds away Kiama skipper Paul Asquith stepped up to score a try on the last play to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over a brave Shamrocks outfit at Ocean Park on Saturday.
The home-side Shamrocks were leading 30-26 with seconds left on the clock before Asquith stepped up to score his match-winning try, which he duly converted to seal a thrilling 33-30 win.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the gallant Damien Trevillion-coached side who fought back from a 14-3 halftime deficit to lead twice in the second half, only to be passed on both occasions by a dogged Cows outfit.
Asquith, who finished with 13 points courtesy of a try and four conversions, said his team were ecstatic to pick up the important win.
"It was a heaps important win. We really want to try and push for a clear top four, top three finish. A loss today would have made it real hard going into the back end of the season," he said.
Meantime, Shoalhaven hammered Bowral 55-0 to secure their 10th straight Illawarra District Rugby Union win this season.
In the other games on Saturday, Tech Waratahs fought back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to down Camden 26-10, while Campbelltown secured a hard-fought 19-12 win over University.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
