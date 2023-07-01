Thirroul and Wests turned on the match of the season on Saturday, the Butchers earning the nod 24-16 in a classic Gibson Park scrap.
Just seven days after a second-half fade-out cost them a valuable home victory over Collegians, the Butchers refused to yield as Wests looked to storm home despite being a man down.
It was a match that everything, including a second-half melee that saw both teams reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes.
All up, Wests played more than 30 minutes without key forward Dylan Lauri, who was sin-binned in the first half for a late shot on Butchers half Tarje Whitford, and sent off for an alleged headbutt in a second-half skirmish with Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner.
Bremner was also marched for 10 minutes for instigating the scuffle involving several members of both sides before dispersing.
The Devils managed two tries while reduced to 12 to draw back within two points at 18-16, only for Steve Marsters to break their hearts with the match-winner two minutes from time.
Marsters was outstanding throughout, scoring the Butchers first try and ripping the ball from the arms Devils winger Jy Hitchcox for his second 90 second into the second stanza.
He sealed the deal with four minutes left just seven days after a scoreless second half saw his side surrender a 16-6 halftime lead to go down 26-16 to Collies.
With the rare opportunity to play on their home patch two weeks in a row, coach Jarrod Costello said it wasn't a result his side could let slip.
"That second half last week really hurt us," Costello said.
"The feeling in the shed was one I hadn't experienced since I've been the coach here. It was about playing for one another more than what we did last week, and we got it right this time.
"There was just a much better mindset from the boys in the second half [this week]. We really had to earn it and we knew that.
"We had two words as a theme through the week and it was 'leadership' and 'mindset'. They're things I think we lacked a little bit in the second half last week and the guys demonstrated that today.
"It was much better than the second 40 last week. We conceded some tries to make it a bit tighter than was probably comfortable but credit to the guys for having that right attitude and grinding to the end."
It wasn't enough to climb beyond their current fourth spot on the ladder, but it was a timely win at home ahead of a fortnight on the road.
"That's what we're capable of," Costello said.
"I'm really proud of that effort today, especially having a lot of guys out. The guys that got their opportunity took it.
"I thought (debutant) Mick Mouawad did a really good job, so I'm just really proud of them today. Hopefully we can just be a bit more consistent with it the next few weeks."
It proved a memorable debut for Mouawad, who grabbed a try on debut that out his side ahead 12-6 at the break after Joseph Dickson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.
It had the visitors on top in a gruelling arm wrestle, but Lauri's sin-binning 10 minutes before halftime proved a turning point as the Butchers nabbed two tries against a depleted defensive line.
Even following Lauri's send-off in the second stanza, the visitors still managed two tries to one, with Jy Hitchcox and Kyle Hardie both getting across, bnut couldn't find a go-ahead try despite a glut of possession on the Butchers line.
Devils coach Pete McLeod conceded the hosts made better use of their opportunities with the game in the balance.
"I thought we started really well and then probably got a bit of adversity against us playing with 12 for a long period," McLeod said.
"I think the first half was probably the highest, standard of footy that we've played this year, but we knew they were going to be good here.
"We made a few errors they capitalised on, which we knew they'd do, and we probably weren't good enough to come home in the end.
"We knew we had the points in us, that was the lowest score we've put on this year, I just think in some big moments in that second half we probably weren't good enough.
"Thirroul are good at home, it's always tough for Wests sides to come here and get the points and they got the win today."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.