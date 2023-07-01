Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul Butchers see off Wests Devils in Illawarra League thriller

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 7:08pm
Thirroul celebrate debutant Michael Mouwad's try on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Thirroul and Wests turned on the match of the season on Saturday, the Butchers earning the nod 24-16 in a classic Gibson Park scrap.

