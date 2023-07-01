Fire and Rescue crews had to cut away the roof of a car to free the driver and passenger following an accident at Marshall Mount.
The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 1am on Sunday on Marshall Mount Road.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the car hit a power pole and flipped, landing on its side.
To remove the two people in the car, Fire and Rescue crews had to cut through the door pillars before punching holes in the roof and rolling it back.
Both the driver and passenger were transported to Wollongong Hospital.
Fire and Rescue was also called to Russell Vale for a second accident, around 4am on Sunday.
The accident happened at the Keerong Avenue intersection with the Princes Highway, where a car had hit a fence and a tree.
The driver in that accident was also taken to Wollongong Hospital.
As of 10am on Sunday all people were in Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.