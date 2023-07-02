Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Olympic put Bulli loss behind them by defeating leaders Albion Park

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:36pm
Rick Goodchild bagged the opener for Olympic in their 2-0 win. Picture by Anna Warr
Some tough conversations were had following Olympic's 7-1 hammering at the hands of Bulli last round and it certainly paid dividends following their 2-0 win against leaders Albion Park.

