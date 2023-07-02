Some tough conversations were had following Olympic's 7-1 hammering at the hands of Bulli last round and it certainly paid dividends following their 2-0 win against leaders Albion Park.
Goals either side of half time from Rick Goodchild and Tynan Diaz were enough to see Matt Bailey's team bounce back from three losses in succession in the league.
As a result, the defending grand final champions move to fourth on the IPL ladder, just two points behind Wollongong United in third.
Olympic attacker Diaz said post game that it was a special win following last week's result.
"It was important that we showed up today and really put in a good effort and a strong performance because we seriously let ourselves down and the club down last week," he said.
"That's not who we are. It was about how we reacted from that and the character was really good today. We showed our quality and got the result.
"Your season isn't defined on one match or one performance. There's certainly some issues. You don't concede seven goals in a game without an issue. So we've addressed those through the week and we'll continue to address them throughout the season.
"We'll back ourselves, we'll push for finals. We'd love to play an Albion Park or Cringila in the finals because in the big games we show up and today we did that," Diaz added.
Both sides attempted to flex their muscles early on in proceedings with half-chances to Brendan Griffin and Josh Macdonald for the Eagles.
The first goal went in on the stroke of the half-hour, with Olympic captain Chris Price brought down in the box. Goodchild stepped up and sent Hayden Durose the wrong way.
In the second half, Cameron Morgan had a golden chance early that was blocked on the line as well as a shot from defender Chris Nathaniel which was caught and held onto by Justin Pasfield.
But as Albion Park searched for an equaliser, Olympic took advantage and after a one-on-one save from Durose off a Goodchild shot, the visitors soon had their second.
Durose pulled off a sensational double save off Andre Takami, before Diaz bundled home the follow up.
It was a tense affair throughout with a number of yellow cards but in the end Olympic came up trumps in the crunch match.
The loss for the White Eagles sets up a mammoth contest on Friday when they travel to Crehan Park to take on second placed Cringila, who are now only three points behind the leaders.
The Lions have still only lost the once in the league and that came against Park in the first half of the season.
In other results, Coniston kept pace with the finals pack by beating Tarrawanna 4-1, Bulli also won 4-1 against South Coast, Cringila kept pace with leaders Albion Park, beating Bellambi 8-0, Helensburgh defeated Corrimal 3-1 and Wollongong United jumped to third with a 1-0 win against Port Kembla.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
