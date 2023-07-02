Are there too many councillors sitting on Kiama council?
That's effectively the question Kiama ratepayers are being asked because of a notice of motion from Cr Mark Croxford.
Cr Croxford's motion calls for the numbers to be cut from nine to seven - because he feels there are two too many.
Read more: Kiama council dodges massive loan default
"By reducing the number of councillors from nine to seven, we aim to streamline governance processes, maintain reasonable representation ratios, and allocate resources more efficiently," Cr Croxford's motion stated,
The motion will go before the August 11 council meeting but the public get a chance to have their say on it before councillors make any decision about their numbers.
The motion has to be on public exhibition for 42 days, as per the Local Government Act, with a report on the feedback to go before the councillors at that same August meeting.
"I understand that the Kiama community may have many and varied views on this proposal," said council CEO Jane Stroud.
"I invite everyone to read the notice of motion and make a formal submission via our website.
"I encourage everyone to consider the notice of motion and share their views and ideas, but also to remember there is a longer process - including a chance for our whole voting community to have their say in a referendum - before anything will change."
That referendum is something that will only take place if councillors vote in favour of cutting their numbers.
After that point, ratepayers would get the final decision via a referendum.
Comment on the notice of motion can be made through the "Your Say" section of the council website.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.