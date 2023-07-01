Fire crews pulled a person suffering from smoke inhalation to safety after their verandah caught alight in Warrawong on Saturday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW sent three trucks to a Jackson Avenue address at 6.20pm after reports of a person still in the house.
Crews from Warrawong Fire Station arrived at the Department of Housing property within minutes and found the front verandah alight.
"Quick work extinguished the fire," Warrawong FRNSW posted on Facebook.
"Fire fighters searched the smoke-logged house using breathing apparatus and thermal imaging, and located a person struggling in the smoke."
The occupant was pulled to safety and treated by paramedics.
The fire caused significant damage to the verandah, while smoke had settled throughout the home.
A FRNSW spokesman said the blaze was deemed suspicious and had been handed over to police for investigation.
