Tragedy drove Sue Meehan and Zoe McCarthy to sign up for the Illawarra Relay for Life, but through the annual fundraising event they have found community and hope.
The two women, longtime participants in the event, have already signed up as registrations have now opened for the October fundraiser for the Cancer Council.
Mrs Meehan was part of the first Relay for Life in Wollongong in 2001, which took place the year after she lost her daughter Katrina to cancer.
Her youngest son, Michael, had already taken part in a Hawaiian paddleboard race in memory of Katrina and when he returned home was thinking of doing another similar event, but when he approached the Cancer Council they told him to hold off because they had a new event coming up.
The Meehan family, including Katrina's father John and other brother Chris, have now taken part in Relay for Life each year.
"You've been doing it this long, it's sort of as if you'd be letting Katrina down if you didn't," Mrs Meehan said.
There was also a strong sense of camaraderie, she said, as people would talk as they walked the track and find themselves camped next to the same teams year after year.
"It was a lovely spirit of community, which still exists," Mrs Meehan said.
Zoe McCarthy and her sister Amy joined Relay for Life in 2015 while their father Ken was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.
Ken died later that year but Miss McCarthy, her family and her dance school have kept up the Relay in his memory, with dance students even performing at the event.
"We just love coming back," Miss McCarthy said.
"It's such a nice environment and a great way to honour my father."
She spoke of the tangible impact the event was having, with the money raised going towards research into cancer.
It also funds local supports, such as the Illawarra Transport to Treatment service and Alkira Lodge accommodation service.
Vanessa Ng, community fundraising coordinator for the Cancer Council's Wollongong office, said the Illawarra event had raised over $4 million over the years.
Not only did it raise money, Ms Ng said, it also raised awareness of support programs and services available to people with cancer and their families.
The Wollongong Relay for Life will take place on October 21 at the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus in North Wollongong.
A special early bird registration cost is available until July 21.
For more information, visit the Relay for Life website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
