'The Wrap Around': A look at all the action from round nine of the Illawarra Rugby League

Thirroul 24 def. Butchers 16
Thirroul and Wests turned on the match of the season on Saturday, the Butchers earning the nod 24-16 in a classic Gibson Park scrap.
Just seven days after a second-half fade-out cost them a valuable home victory over Collegians, the Butchers refused to yield as Wests looked to storm home despite being a man down.
All up, Wests played more than 30 minutes without key forward Dylan Lauri, who was sin-binned in the first half for a late shot on Butchers half Tarje Whitford, and sent off for an alleged headbutt in a second-half skirmish with Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner.
Bremner was also marched for 10 minutes for instigating the scuffle involving several members of both sides before dispersing.
The Devils managed two tries while reduced to 12 to draw back within two points at 18-16, only for Steve Marsters to break their hearts with the match-winner two minutes from time.
Mitch Jennings says:
"There was plenty at stake for the Butchers who, after going down to Collegians a week earlier, couldn't afford to drop two in a row at Gibson Park.
"Saturday's game looked every bit the do-over given the Butchers were in a near identical position in leading at halftime with the opposition having been reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes.
"They got it right in the second 40 this time around and will be looking to make two in a row on the road over the next fortnight.
"Having not been at their best despite not dropping a game, you had to wonder if a loss was imminent for the Devils.
"They were as full-strength as they've looked all season, but had to go more than 30 minutes without their full complement on the field with Dylan Lauri marched twice.
"You simply can't expect to beat the Butchers at Gibbo when you haven't got 13 on deck, but we'll get a better indication of where they're at when they face in-form Collies at Parrish Park this weekend."
Collegians 28 def. De La Salle 16
Collegians were forced to wait 26 minutes for their first four-pointer, but had three before the first 40 minutes was out.
It saw them lead 14-4 at the break, and 20-4 when Kane Watling crossed just three minutes after the resumption.
They looked to be cruising until De La rallied with two tries to get back within four with 22 minutes to play.
In the end, the second of two tries to Sam McCann and late penalty goal from Max Devlin sealed the deal for the reigning premiers.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Consecutive victories don't get more impressive than what the Dogs have produced over the last fortnight defeating Thirroul and De La on the road.
"Gibson Park and Captain Cook Oval have been fortresses and those competition points could be the telling double should they finish top two.
"If they can complete the trifecta and beat Wests at Parrish Park this weekend, and therefore have beaten all top-four rivals on their own patch, Peter Hooper's side could well firm back into premiership favouritism.
"De La have now dropped out of second spot with three losses to top-four opposition in their last four games.
"They'll have Thirroul coming up the highway intent on leapfrogging them into third spot in a fortnights' time and Luke Manahan's will need to address a habit of drifting in and out of contests."
Dapto 32 def. Corrimal 18
Corrimal shot out of the blocks with the first three tries of the match for a 14-0 lead and would've thought the win drought was about to break.
It looked even more likely when they crossed in the opening minute of the second half for an 18-4 lead, but the Cougars just couldn't get a bounce from there.
The Canaries found the hit back and Jack Piccirelli and the tries came in a flood from there, skipper Troy Pieper finishing with a double in the unfamiliar position of hooker.
For the Cougars, the search for the first win goes on, while Dapto will look to claim their first top-four scalp when Thirroul come to town next weekend.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Poor old Corrimal. The Cougars rocked up with a sniff of a breakthrough win and showed all the intensity in the opening 40 minutes only to fade out in the second stanza.
"There's irony for the Canaries in the result given they've been the fast-starters-later faders for much of the season.
"They were also right in the mix for a first-up win over a top-four side in De La Salle last week only to concede late points in a flood.
"On this occasion, they produced the late surge to see off the Cougars. Funny game rugba league."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
