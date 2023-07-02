"I guarantee you he wants to."
That's Alex Volkanovski's blunt answer when asked if he thinks current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is angling to avoid a highly-anticipated rematch between the pair.
Given the highly controversial nature of the Russian's decision victory over the Aussie in February, a second meeting appears fait accompli, but nothing's ever guaranteed in the fight game.
For one, both gentleman have difficult business to take care of in the interim. Volkanovski's less than seven days out from defending his featherweight strap against Mexican surprise packet Yair Rodriguez.
Makhachev is tipped to face another rematch, with the lightweight king slated to face Charles Oliveira in October after previously choking out the Brazilian inside three minutes last October.
Should both come through, a rematch seems inevitable, though draining weight cuts have seen Makhachev repeatedly hint that his days at 155 pounds are numbered.
Using that to dodge a second showdown would be the ultimate copout according to Volkanovski.
"I guarantee he wants to [dodge me], but it's not going to look good for his legacy, and for him, if he doesn't fight me," Volkanovski said.
"I would have done it straight away if we could. Obviously we couldn't, but it's a big fight, the UFC are going to be asking for it, they know I'm going to push for it. Everyone's going to want to see it.
"If he is to win [in October], it makes total sense for us to run it back. It's clear it's him just dodging me and not wanting to lose if he doesn't want that fight, plain and simple."
Debate continues to rage over the outcome of the bout in which Volkanovski climbed up into a division where Makhachev was tipped to demolish the smaller man.
It ended in a unanimous decision win to Makhachev, though he was floored in the fifth round and seemingly saved by the bell as the Wollongong native unleashed vicious ground-and-pound.
The Aussie's stocks seemingly rose despite defeat, certainly in the eyes of fight fans, but it still hasn't sat well with the 34-year-old.
"It's weird, a lot of people are treating it like it wasn't a loss anyway," Volkanovski said.
"It made it easier but, at the same time, I'm still competitive. People say 'oh, it's still a win' but how much better would it have been if I did get my hand raised right? It obviously stung me.
"I could have capitalised, there were still things I could have done [better]. I wouldn't say I'm a perfectionist, but I always expected to go out there and do my thing.
"Obviously it was close, but there's plenty more I could have done. That's why it's always going to hurt me, but I'll build myself back up to get that rematch.
"We're waiting to see what's happening there, but early next year I'll get the rematch and just add to the story.
"Knowing that I'll defend [at featherweight], my stock's going to rise again, that fight will rise up again. I'll get the win and then it'll make it for a bigger victory when that comes along."
While the questions around a Makhachev are inevitable, the former concreter says coming off a defeat for the first, and only time since 2013 has had no impact on his preparation for Rodriguez; positive or negative.
"It honestly does not come into my mind at all," Volkanovski said.
"Going into camp, I don't even think about it. I didn't like it but, as much as it sucks, I'm very good at moving on and playing what's in front of me, and I've got a dangerous guy in front of me.
"I've still got my title fight, and my next fight is the most important fight. I'm just going to focus and do what I need to do for that. It's as simple as that."
Rodriguez presents the most pressing issue, it points to just how far the former Warilla Gorilla's stocks have risen that global superstar Conor McGregor has publicly pitched for a meeting between the pair.
Should Volkanovski become the double-champ he desires to be following a rematch with Makhachev, mega-bouts wouldn't get much bigger than a showdown with the larger than life Irishman.
"One hundred per cent there is a chance of that happening," Volkanovski said.
"There's still a couple of things that I probably need to do, and he's not looking to get straight in there anyway.
"It does show you where I'm at when people are looking at me as one of the top stars, which is cool. It's about time, we got ourselves in this position, but it's good.
"Me just being me, people can relate, and I was glad I was able to be me through the whole process. Then obviously with my fight IQ and my performances, the fights speak for themselves."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.