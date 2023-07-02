For Dharawal man and local Elder Uncle Richard Davis, a 'yes' vote in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum will honour the efforts of those who have long fought for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"My forefathers, mum and dad, my aunties and uncles... they've passed, but they fought for this kind of stuff," Uncle Richard said, his voice cracking as he spoke at the launch of the Wollongong Yes23 campaign on Sunday.
This year, Australia will be asked to vote on whether the constitution should be changed to establish a Voice to Parliament, a permanent advisory body to parliament and government.
Uncle Richard was among the community leaders, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who delivered a series of impassioned speeches about why they were supporting the 'yes' vote.
He urged people to work together to make it happen, but said he wanted to see it have a real impact on the small and remote Indigenous communities.
"The Yes campaign's going to make us a better place... make Australia a better place," the Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation chairman said.
Jaymee Beveridge, University of Wollongong executive director for Indigenous strategy and Woolyungah Indigenous Centre director, said the Voice was an opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be heard and contribute to decisions affecting them.
"Bureaucrats and politicians should not continue to make decisions about us without us," Ms Beveridge said.
She highlighted the injustices and inequalities Indigenous people continued to face.
"For 230 years, as a group of people, we have been overpowered, silenced; psychologically, physically, verbally assaulted. We are exhausted but we are hopeful warriors," she said.
UOW Indigenous advancements project manager and Wiradjuri woman Tammy Small described the Voice to Parliament as a journey: no one knew exactly what would happen along the way or how it would look in communities, but there was an endpoint in mind.
"I encourage you to use your voice to talk to others," Ms Small said.
"I don't want you to be our voice... but we do need you to hold space for our voices to shine through."
Kamilaroi man Zach Stewart, a future student engagement officer at the university, said a Voice to Parliament would hold everyone accountable and spoke about its importance for future generations.
"I want to raise my kids in a place that's safe, harmonious," Mr Stewart said.
UOW law professor and member of the university's reconciliation plan steering committee, Professor Trish Mundy, said the Voice offered a structural means to better inform decision-making, with the input of Indigenous people needed on a range of issues.
Professor Mundy said it was also about building relationships of mutual respect, and demonstrated a belief that reconciliation was a shared path.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery affirmed his and the council's support for the 'yes' vote, saying it was more than a voice but enshrining and recognising Indigenous people as the country's first people in the Constitution.
Sally Stevenson, executive director of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, spoke of the establishment of the Indigenous-owned Traditional Credit Union in the 1990s and the positive changes it made as an example of how communities with a voice "can change lives and save lives".
"I'm voting yes because history and justice are calling to us," Ms Stevenson said.
The Voice has also garnered the support of the trade unions, with South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris saying the voices of Indigenous people were too often heard after the fact, in Royal Commissions and inquiries, but they needed to come at the start of the process.
"All this means is that our First Nations people will have a seat at a table that's been denied to them for hundreds of years," Mr Rorris said.
UOW student Alyce Lasek called on her fellow youth to support the Voice and an opportunity to "create a better future... based on mutual respect, understanding and cooperation".
Jeremy Lasek from the Yes23 campaign said he could not see anyone who would be disadvantaged by the Voice and questioned what a 'no' vote would send to Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and the rest of the world.
The launch event was preceded by a swim-out at North Wollongong Beach on Sunday morning.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
