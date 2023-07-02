Firefighters have quickly brought under control a garage fire in Port Kembla that almost triggered a 200-metre exclusion zone around the property.
They were called to the Bland Street address about 2.25pm on Sunday and feared acetylene - a fuel commonly used in welding that can be explosive when exposed to fire - was present.
Preparations began with police to ring off an area 200 metres around the garage but firefighters discovered the gas in the tanks was argon, reducing the size of the exclusion zone.
Firefighters were able contain the blaze quickly and were finished at the scene by 3.05pm.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, but Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong station has advised on social media that people doing welding in their garage should ensure they have adequate lighting and sufficient space around their work area.
No one was injured in the incident.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
