Group Seven: Stingrays finish fast to breeze by Kiama

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:01pm
Stingrays prop Liam Scott on the charge in his side's win over Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Stingrays prop Liam Scott on the charge in his side's win over Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Stingrays earned a share of top spot on the ladder with a 36-14 win over Kiama in their washout round make-up clash at Flinders Fiield on Sunday.

