Stingrays earned a share of top spot on the ladder with a 36-14 win over Kiama in their washout round make-up clash at Flinders Fiield on Sunday.
The Stringrays came into the match eyeing a big win that could have edged them past Gerringong into first on the ladder, but had to settle for the latter half of the equation that still sees them leapfrog Shellharbour into second spot.
The home side looked to be doing it easy in scoring the first three tries of the match before Knights five-eighth Cade Hotham toed through a loose and raced 60 metres for the visitors first-pointer.
Callum Roberts followed up on the stroke of halftime to cut the margin to two, with the Knights electing to level up at 14 apiece with a penalty goal five minutes into the second stanza.
It was one-way traffic from there, with the hosts running in four unanswered tries, including a double to returning strike weapon Taioalo Vaivai, to seal a comfortable victory.
It was a far tighter affair at Centenary Field, with Albion Park and Milton-Ulladulla forced to share the competition points following a 20-all draw.
It was one that got away for the hosts, who twice enjoyed 10-point cushions in the second half only to concede the final two tries, the latter to Dwayne Longbottom moments before the siren.
It gave Cody Roach the opportunity to steal the match with a sideline conversion after the siren, with his attempt falling short and leaving the scores locked after the siren.
The Eagles led at halftime on the back of Kane Ball, who crossed for the opener and laid on his side's second with a deft grubber for Cooper Tunbridge.
When Shannon Wakeman crossed next to the posts seven minutes into the second half the hosts had a handy 10-point cushion, though the second of two tries to Zane Gallagher quickly put things back on a knife edge.
Ball's second try again gave the hosts the advantage, but tries to PJ Thornton and Longbottom forced them to settle for one competition point for the second time this season.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
