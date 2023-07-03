Four World Cups is tough for anyone and it a massive achievement and for a local footballer to be able to achieve that is great for our region.
Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord was selected in Tony Gustavsson's final squad of 23 for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and deservedly so.
I put her up there as one of the all time great Matildas and she's potentially got another Cup in her. She'll go down in history as one of the Matildas' greats but also one of the region's greats.
If her and Kerr are firing the Matildas seem to be going well. So I'm sure they'll be hoping she's fit and ready to go and she will play a key part.
The women's game is growing and I think with the World Cup being on home soil hopefully she gets even more recognition. For anyone anywhere in the world to play a home World Cup is huge. So for Caitlin to be able to do it here is special.
That first game in Sydney being close to home is something she'll cherish forever.
For the Matildas, being at home is a huge advantage, but it also comes with a lot of pressure. Coach Gustavsson had come under a fair bit of scrutiny in his time as Matildas coach but he's always stuck to his guns saying that this was his end goal.
I think they've been getting better and better as time has gone on. But ultimately his tenure will be viewed on how they go in this World Cup.
Should the Matildas get past the group stage, any part of the draw will be tricky. They may meet the likes of the USA, Germany and maybe England along the way. But they're good enough to beat them all, especially at home.
It will be tough but the Matildas have shown they are more than capable after claiming Cup of Nations glory as well as beating the Lionesses in a recent friendly.
