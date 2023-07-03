A new fashion and homewares store has opened in Thirroul with a point of difference - you'll see live musicians everyday.
Anna Kathryn Gerard found herself unemployed recently, but instead of joining the dole queue she decided to jump in the deep end with fiance Dan Bennett and open their own business - Les Lieux (or "the space" in English).
The duo are also both musicians and will bring their guitars - and their voices - to work each day, so shoppers may have live ambient music wafting around them as they browse the selection of fashion, children's goods, homewares, art, wellbeing products and gifts.
"When you walk into Les Lieux and whether it's Dan or myself, sitting in the chair with the floor lamp next to us and we're playing guitar ourselves instead of a playlist, I think that will be the difference - it's us," Gerard said.
Bennett added they wanted to "revitalise" the space and really put themselves into it.
The store's aesthetic is minimalist, black and white, to be a "blank canvas" so their wares speak for themselves
Some may believe it a risky time to be opening such a business given the current financial climate and so many retail outlets closing across the Illawarra, but the duo are confident in their community and their vision for the space.
"Slow fashion is a movement, shopping local is a movement and ...every day is sacred to me and I want to do good - it is risky but the world is risky," Gerard said.
"The community is special, we care about each other, about buying small and ethical."
Les Leiux is open every day except Tuesdays, 10am to 6pm, in Thirroul Plaza. Their grand opening is this weekend, July 8 and 9.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.