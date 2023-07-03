A year ago, the Illawarra was in the midst of a record-breaking deluge, with 200mm of rain falling on parts of the region on July 3.
But, as the second month of winter begins this year, there's little chance of a repeat of that kind of downpour - which saw the Bellambi weather station record its highest July rainfall ever - with modelling showing an increasing chance of drier and warmer weather.
Over the next week, there could be a showers on Tuesday (when there's 70 per cent chance of rain) and Wednesday (60 per cent chance of rain, with showers clearing).
Otherwise it's looking mostly sunny with strong winds headed back to the region by the end of the week.
Temperatures are forecast to be above average on all days except Tuesday, with Thursday's top temperature tipped to hit 20 degrees in Wollongong and 21 in Albion Park.
In its three-month outlook the Bureau of Meteorology said below median rainfall was looking likely or very likely for parts of western and eastern Australia during July to September.
Maximum and minimum temperatures were also likely or very likely to be warmer than median across Australia in this period.
This forecast is influenced warming in the tropical Pacific Ocean beyond El Nino thresholds, the potential development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, and record warm oceans globally.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.