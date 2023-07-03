Talented young dancers shine at 2023 Wollongong Eisteddfod

Wollongong's long-standing eisteddfod is coming to the pointy end of competition with solo dance performances rounding out the event this week at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Hundreds of glittery, lycra-clad troupes pranced across the stage for the groups competition at the weekend with performers travelling from all around the Illawarra, Sydney and beyond.
Troupes of all ages performed in ballet, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, tap and musical theatre.
Now in its 129th year, the Wollongong Eisteddfod is a platform for performers of all genres - spoken word, classical musicians, actors and dance - to perform to an audience while being critiqued and encouraged on how to take their craft forward.
"There were only two years there have been no eisteddfods," said President Tony Purdon.
"One was during the second World War and the second was in 2021 because of COVID."
The eisteddfod concludes on July 8.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
