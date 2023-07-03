Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Talented young dancers shine at 2023 Wollongong Eisteddfod

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 3 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong's long-standing eisteddfod is coming to the pointy end of competition with solo dance performances rounding out the event this week at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.