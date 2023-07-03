A former Wollongong actress is proud to star in a new film with a diverse storyline and characters, airing on the 9 Network later this month.
Aileen Huynh plays the role of Sarah Chen in Get A Life, Alright, where a struggling actor gets a lucky break after delivering flowers to the set of a popular television show.
"Joy [Hopwood the director] champions diversity and, like,I you watch this film and you can clearly see that she does champion storylines, characters, backgrounds," said the University of Wollongong alumni.
"This was her first narrative line featuring South Asian actors and she had a consultant on board and worked with a writer as well."
Hopwood, the film's director, said it was still difficult to get films on Australian television screens, "especially with diversity at the forefront and a film led by a team of women".
"Persistence, dedication and the will to find a way is the key to everything," she said. "Plus I'm proud of our great teamwork, as we were all positive and were on the same page, no one had egos."
Hopwood wants to continue pushing boundaries with her movies by representing different cultures, in order to bring social change and help the film and television industry.
She is also keen to explore the Illawarra as a location for future films.
Get A Life, Alright will air on the 9 Network from July 21.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
