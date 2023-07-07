Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Painting it pink is positively perfect, just ask Barbie

By Your Home
July 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a Barbie world and pink is the hottest new trend for interior design. Layer upon layer upon layer. Picture supplied
It's a Barbie world and pink is the hottest new trend for interior design. Layer upon layer upon layer. Picture supplied

The long-awaited Barbie movie hits Australian cinemas from July 20, and interior stylists say pink is the hottest new colour trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.