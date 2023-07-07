Painting it pink is positively perfect, just ask Barbie

The long-awaited Barbie movie hits Australian cinemas from July 20, and interior stylists say pink is the hottest new colour trend.
Wattyl paints has put together a few tips to get the Barbie look and make the dream a reality, without a Barbie-sized bank account.
"The over-riding rule of any Barbie bedroom is layer upon layer of pink," the styling team from Wattyl said.
"Saturate the space with hot pink, blush, strawberry, fuchsia and flamingo. Add a blue-based pink that veers toward purple. Decorate with texture - and lots of it."
Ideally, the walls of the bedroom should have more than one pink. This can be achieved by introducing organic lines of colour.
This also creates an opportunity to introduce some of the more calming pink tints, or barely-there pinks to bring balance between saturated hues.
The colour palette is one key factor of the Barbie bedroom. Now think about layers of texture and shape.
A clam-shaped pink velvet headboard, a sequinned coverlet, satin pillowslips and furniture items such as open book shelves will complete the look.
Save money and buy secondhand furniture items. Look for pre-loved Queen Ann or French provincial dressing tables with curved legs and matching stools.
Re-cover a bedhead, re-vamp a lampshade. Drape pastel pink netting and make a single bed more like a dreamy four-poster.
Perspex chairs, pink-shaded floor rugs and tactile cushions add interest.
Go one step further - make the room pop by painting the ceiling in a soft pink.
Wattyl has developed a Barbie colour palette in ultra-low compound (VOC) paint with gorgeous names such as iced berry, birthday party, lovely pink and I love you.
Available in gloss, semi-gloss, low-sheen and matte to suit each application.
When painting is completed, select from Barbie's favourite fabrics and finishes.
Barbie the fashion doll is a trademark of Mattel, Inc.
