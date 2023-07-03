CCTV captures early morning illegal activity on Bulli streets

Just a handful of days ago Wollongong Police issued a warning about locking cars as opportunistic thieves are on our streets. Now they've shared CCTV to prove it.
This footage, shared with the police, shows two unknown people rummaging through a VW Golf on Alroy Street, Bulli, about 5.20am Thursday.
And it's not just what's in the car as the theft of wallets and mobile phones results in subsequent fraud.
"They just go in and pay and swipe anything under 100 bucks. With the cards, the pay wave, that's an easy kill," Wollongong Police District Acting Inspector Mal Elliott said.
"We are inundated with a lot of fraud activity in terms of people just using the cards, using it online.
"Once they've got the card, they usually can get online and use that number to purchase stuff."
Police are now encouraging people to follow a nightly ritual - dubbed the "9pm routine".
Investigations into the Bulli incident are ongoing, and if you have any information that could help, police are keen to hear from you.
Contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
