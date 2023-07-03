The contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander elders are in the spotlight this week as the Illawarra marks NAIDOC Week.
The theme of the 2023 event is 'For Our Elders' and Shellharbour kicked off celebrations with an event on Monday, which attracted a large number of people.
Uncle Richard Davis told the crowd that elders were the people who had fought to bring Aboriginal people what they had today.
"Our elders in our community are my heroes, they are heroes," Uncle Richard Davis said.
"They are the people that've gone before us, they are the people that've shown us who we are, to be proud as an Aboriginal person in your own country.
"I can't stress that enough. Our elders have had it a lot harder than what I had and our future people ... they couldn't go into pubs, they couldn't go shopping, they couldn't do things, they couldn't go to the picture theatres."
He said he wanted to ensure young people especially understood this, and took opportunities available to them "to move forward as a community".
"It's a very important week, acknowledging our culture, who we are, and where we come from," Uncle Richard said.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said NAIDOC Week was a time to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Mr Homer made a special mention of local elders such as Uncle Richard, Aunty Lindy Lawler and Uncle Gee, saying they were always ready for a yarn and always ready to share with and teach others.
He said he recognised the sovereign rights of the Dharawal people, rights that had never been ceded.
Uncle Richard also spoke about the Voice to Parliament, as a supporter of the 'yes' vote.
"We need to think about what kind of Australia we want to live in," he said, asking people to "do the right thing" and acknowledge Aboriginal people as the first peoples of Australia.
Barnados Australia is also hosting a NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Darcy Wentworth Park in Warrawong from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday.
It will feature entertainment, a barbecue, arts and crafts, children's activities and information stalls.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
