Illawarra Blue Stars volunteers vital to the club

The need for officials is one of the most important structures of any club, association and world body. On many occasions we hear that clubs cannot function due to the fact they have very limited officials for a sport that requires more devoted officials than any other sport.
Our officials sometimes are pushed into the background on the achievements of our athletes, but they too, have a pathway to become the very best of their trade.
Many are former athletes or mothers or fathers or relatives of competing athletes but regardless, they are needed by all clubs and should be recognised for their contribution to our sport. Its not an easy pathway, and like athletes they have to work their way through countless track and field meets, hours attending both minor and major meets.
To our technical officials of Illawarra Blue Stars we say a very big thank you, and encourage people to take on this role whether they just want to help at a club meet or use the pathway to go on and represent their country at major meets such as Olympic/Commonwealth Games, world championship level.
IBS member Jodie Sundstrom had her first test of international competition when she was selected as an official for the recently held World Cross Country Championship held in Bathurst.
But she and fellow club mate, Sally Barnes have just completed their level 1 Technical Officials Education Certification System and will now head into the practical side to complete their full accreditation.
Our congratulations go to both ladies, but not all officials want to go to this level, so that pathway is there to offer your services and help out at minor club meets. If you decide then you can go further and achieve the level you wish.
Meanwhile IBS have elected their officials to move into the 2023/2024 season, the club heading towards 70 years of operation and being the oldest athletic club on the South Coast.
Sue Sundstrom has been elected president, holding the position for longer than any other person in the modern era.
Mark Matthews comes into the position of vice president, Valmai Loomes secretary, Jodie Sundstrom treasurer. The committee will be: Andrew Rodda, Gianna Mogentale and Sally Barnes, with with the power to select one more.
The club has also elected coaches, physio, a massage person, public officer and delegates to both ANSW and also management of Beaton Park.
We thank the above for taking on these positions and move the club into a season that is going to be of change and be a hectic season due to carnivals etc that have been set for the local region.
Changes will be in place through ANSW with the association encouraging younger athletes to join such clubs as IBS and have the pathway right the way through their athletic career. For further information on this please call 0409307325 or go through the clubs web site to seek further clarification.
Jess Hogg found the Wisemans Park course to her liking but athletes were competing on unknown terrain due to the change of the course. A fairly fast course, Wisemans Park offered sprinters a fast run, with a 2.1km and 4.2km being on offer. Jessica used the run last Sunday to prepare her for the coming up short course cross country to be conducted by Kembla Joggers on behalf of ANSW.
To be held Saturday July 8, the Kembla Joggers course is expected to bring out some of the best open and junior cross country athletes with competition to be hard and tough in all divisions.
Blue Stars athletes will held to the Puckeys Estate Fairy Meadow next Sunday and will be able to compare their times this Sunday with what they achieve in round 1 of the winter cross country program.
The distances on Sunday wil be 2.5km and 5km and is open to any athlete from any age, commencing time being 10am and meeting at Fairy Meadow Surf Club area.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.