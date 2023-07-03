Musician Adrian Whitehall still can't conjure the words to describe the joy of what the past year has brought him, stemming from a painting he made as a schoolboy for someone he admired and still does today.
The 26-year-old double bass player is living the dream of his childhood, playing in the emerging artists program with the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO).
As an 11-year-old boy from Thirroul, Whitehall had fallen in love with classical ensembles after watching the ACO for the first time and being amazed by their leader - and fellow Wollongong resident - Richard Tognetti.
"I'd never seen a musician that's at the top, in one of the world's greatest chamber orchestras and he's from my area - and that resonated with me," he said. "Where I look back on it ... he was just cool."
At the show, Whitehall the boy summonsed the courage to bring a letter and a painting he'd created of Tognetti and his prized violin, asking the then-Principal Viola, Christopher Moore, to pass it on during interval.
"No" was the reply, as Whitehall was taken backstage to hand his gift to the ACO artistic director himself, a moment still etched into his mind so clearly like it was yesterday.
A few weeks later he received a letter in the mail and an ACO DVD from Tognetti, thanking him again for the gift, and delighting the boy that his portrait would hang on the company's wall.
The inspiration from meeting his idol has spurred Whitehall to where he is today, travelling around the country performing with various symphonies and of course, performing with the ACO Collective.
"I actually have no words that I could actually describe that which conveys my emotion about it ... it's just surreal," he said.
"It feels like this whole circle of life thing, being a fan at first and then all of a sudden, I'm playing with some of the members from the [ACO] and it's just like, 'how did I get here again'?"
But despite Whitehall being all smiles for where his chosen career has brought him, he still dreams of one day performing alongside his idol Tognetti.
Adrian Whitehall will perform with the ACO Collective, The Ecstatic Dances, at The Neilson in Pier 2/3 in Dawes Point, September 7. Details HERE.
"He's such a interesting player and, and like a really creative person and that's where I feel like I've gotten some of my creativity and inspiration from," Whitehall said.
