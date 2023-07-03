A man has confessed to owning a myriad of weapons including knuckle dusters and a taser following a raid of his West Wollongong home.
Jake Sarakatsianos, 29, was scheduled to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
However the 29-year-old instead opted to plead guilty to eight drug and firearms charges, while his remaining charges were withdrawn.
In the early hours of September 30 last year, Sarakatsianos answered his door to Raptor Squad officers who served him with firearms and weapons prohibitions orders and announced a compliance search would be taking place.
During a clearance check of the property, police found a black Glock-style firearm behind the door of the bedroom, as well as a small clear resealable bag with a white crystal substance on the desk and a dinner plate with white powder on it in the living room.
A crime scene was declared and Sarakatsianos was arrested. Police were granted a search warrant and conducted a further raid of the property, seizing multiple drugs and weapons.
They found two plastic bags with 1.42 grams of meth inside, one capsule with 0.11 grams of meth inside, three resealable bags with 2.26 grams of cocaine inside, 18 Xanax tablets, and 2.3 grams of Xanax in powder form.
Officers also uncovered two additional Glock-style firearms believed to be replicas, two sets of knuckle dusters, and a silver taser disguised as a mobile phone.
Sarakatsianos subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing a prescribed restricted substance, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm.
In court, defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas noted Sarakatsianos had already spent 171 days in custody on remand over the matter.
Mr Abbas conceded the firearms charges are the more serious of the two matters, noting the drugs found were only small amounts.
A sentencing assessment report has been ordered to examine the circumstances surrounding Sarakatsianos' offending.
He will learn his fate on August 22.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
