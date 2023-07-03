Illawarra Mercury
Jake Sarakatsianos pleads guilty to raft of drug, firearms charges following West Wollongong raid

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Jake Sarakatsianos leaving Wollongong courthouse on Monday. Picture by ACM.
A man has confessed to owning a myriad of weapons including knuckle dusters and a taser following a raid of his West Wollongong home.

