Yes, we need to talk - about more than just sport

If we spent as much time discussing - and maybe even solving - social inequities as we do discussing sporting inequities, the world could possibly be a better place.
And that's a statement from an avowed sports tragic.
Instead, we spend valuable time and energy on debating the moral merits of a cricketer's dismissal at the "spiritual home of cricket" and the Neanderthal-like behaviour of fans, some of whom wait 29 years waiting to become an associate member.
And while a cricket controversy is breaking out at Lord's, in London, here at home we're "discussing" or rather not discussing the Indigenous voice to parliament.
Across Australia on Sunday, communities rallied to launch the Yes campaign - among them Wollongong.
In a befitting fashion for a coastal city, proceedings began with a swim out on Sunday morning before formalities took over at the University of Wollongong later in the day.
Sarah Tedder , one of the swim organisers explained her support for the idea of the voice began when she read the Uluru Statement From the Heart years ago.
"Ever since then, I've felt it was an essential step towards giving indigenous people self-determination, which is what they've been asking for forever," she said.
"It's also a chance to turn around the gross injustices in health care, education and incarceration that exist - and just as importantly, its the chance to give the whole of Australia the opportunity to receive the wisdom of that deeply held culture of First Nations people.
"I would be gutted for our country if this doesn't progress, so that has energised me to take action. I also think it's up to non-indigenous people to do a lot of the heavy lifting."
UOW Indigenous advancements project manager and Wiradjuri woman Tammy Small described the Voice to Parliament as a journey: no one knew exactly what would happen along the way or how it would look in communities, but there was an endpoint in mind.
"I encourage you to use your voice to talk to others," Ms Small said. A simple but valuable message.
Meanwhile Kamilaroi man Zach Stewart spoke about its importance for future generations. he, too, put it simply: "I want to raise my kids in a place that's safe, harmonious."
Keep talking. Talking respectfully, of course.
Read more:
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.