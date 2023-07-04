After coaching his team for nearly a decade, Ben Thurgar has seen some proud moments but it would be even more special should his Shellharbour U-18 girls take out the State Cup Saturday week.
Shellharbour made history by making the Football NSW State Cup final at Manly by defeating Forest Killarney 4-0 last weekend.
The feat is even more impressive considering the squad is made up of mostly 15 and 16 year olds in an under 18 competition.
Standing in their way is Manly Vale. The two teams have plenty of history together. Shellharbour beat the northern beaches side on their way to Champions of Champions glory last year and they will be hungry for a repeat of fortunes.
"I'm always kind of surprised by the girls," Thurgar said.
"I'm stoked because I've been coaching them for eight years now and they're all a bunch of great friends and family. So I always find it a bit surreal because they are just a bunch of really friendly girls and they take soccer seriously and go really well.
"We have played the State Cup over the years a few times and never made it past the quarter final stage. And we're only one of two teams from the region to make it this far this year.
"So these opportunities don't come along often and it's a huge thing."
The U-18's coach heaped further praise on his troops, saying the way they go about their business was first class.
"They just keep working hard and keep showing up every week," Thurgar said.
"They were a little bit nervous in the semi-final but they went out there and they did their jobs. They just really enjoy soccer and they have aspirations. I look at our first grade and second grade squad in the Premier League and they're all looking and want to aspire to be there, even though a lot of them are only 15 or 16.
Thurgar added that the team were prepared for an extremely difficult Cup final against a familiar foe.
"We played them [Manly Vale] last year in the Champions of Champions quarter final and we were lucky enough to beat them that day," he said.
"For all my parents and even myself, we look at that game as probably our most difficult game all season last year. Even out of the semi finals and grand finals and all that, that was probably our most difficult game, which went into extra time.
"So it's going to be no different in two weeks time. They're going to be very tough."
There were mixed fortunes at the semi-final stage of the Cup last weekend. Balgownie U-14 boys reached the final after a dramatic extra time victory against Collaroy Cromer, which included golden goal.
They will face Quakers Hill in the decider after coming from behind to win the semi.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
