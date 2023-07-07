Cosy the bathroom and warm the throne

With the winter chill settling in, households are looking for ways to transform their home into a cosy oasis.
But where do we start with perhaps the coldest room in the house?
Beaumont Tiles have a range of innovative bathroom heating solutions to warm the space and create a luxurious feel.
Hotwire underfloor heating from Beaumont is a cable that can be easily installed underneath your tiles. It will warm your toes and heat the room silently.
Paired with a remote control, an underfloor heating system can be operated from any location.
It can be more cost effective the other heating solutions, and it helps to eliminate dampness, condensation, mildew and mould.
Costing less than 10 cents per hour to run, a heated towel rail is an affordable way to add ambient warmth.
Fluffy and luxuriant towels stay warm and dry, eliminating odours and reducing the need to frequently wash and tumble dry.
Choose from a wide range of heated rails to suit your bathroom space, budget and décor.
Toilets are high-tech these days with innovative features such as seat warmers and sensor-operated lids.
Some are self-cleaning and self-flushing to assist those who simply forget.
Night lights offer guidance, and remote-control operation is just one click away.
The smart toilet from Beaumont Tiles is very hygienic thanks to a self-cleaning nozzle and auto-flushing function. Stylish designs ensure your new loo can blend into the space as well as minimise housework.
When leaving the bathroom, turn off the exhaust fan to retain heat and reduce energy costs.
Add a potted plant for natural warmth and healthy low-level humidity.
