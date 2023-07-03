Police hunting for man in Illawarra, wanted for alleged violent crimes

Police are looking for a man in the Illawarra who is wanted for alleged violence offences.
Geoffrey Maher, 47, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is described as being unshaven, 180 centimetres tall with a large build and brown-grey hair.
Maher is known to visit the Warrawong, Primbee, Berkeley and Lake Heights areas.
Police are appealing for the public's help as they continue to search for Maher.
They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.