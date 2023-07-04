Education is key to making an informed Voice decision

Almost 60 per cent of regional Australian voters say they will vote no in the Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum later this year, a survey, commissioned by the publisher of this masthead, has revealed.
If that statistic is not enough to open the eyes of the most optimistic person in the Yes camp, then there's another: that 72 per cent of respondents feel the government has not done enough to explain the Voice to the community.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice has been proposed as an independent advisory body to Parliament and the executive government on matters affecting the lives of First Nations people.
The results of the survey are revealed today by the Illawarra Mercury and its daily newspaper stablemates across ACM.
The study, which reached more than 10,000 respondents over 10 days in June, was managed through the company's research arm, Chi Squared.
The results follow a similar trajectory for Voice support seen in other published national polling recently.
It was not a coincidence the Yes23 campaign was launched across the nation on Sunday, including at Wollongong.
So enthusiastic were organisers here they doubled-dipped - with a swim out-sit in event at North Wollongong Beach on Sunday before a more formal affair at UOW in the afternoon.
At the university, Jaymee Beveridge from the Woolyungah Indigenous Centre, told the crowd the campaign was a long game.
"We are exhausted but we are hopeful warriors," she said.
"Your yes vote will contribute to the fibre that can weave us together as a nation."
And that possibility is the point - it's been too long of a game.
If you are one of the many who believe they do not know enough about the topic, then perhaps the words of a certain N. Mandela may resonate: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
Why wait for the government to drop a website link or a three-word slogan your way - own the responsibility and find out more so you can make an informed decision.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
