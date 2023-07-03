Illawarra Mercury
Giant 2.5 metre squid caught off Far South Coast at Tathra

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
Teen fisherman Dom Chandler was throwing the line out near the edge of the Continental Shelf, off Tathra, when he realised he'd caught something big.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

