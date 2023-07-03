Road resurfacing to get rid of those pesky potholes in Bellambi, Corrimal

It was last winter's wild weather that tipped record-breaking rain onto the Illawarra. This week major roads across Wollongong suburbs are being repaired.
Top of the hit list are Bellambi's Rothery Street and Murray Road in Corrimal.
"We know the condition of our local roads is something that gets close scrutiny from our community who will report potholes and other issues to council,'' Wollongong Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said.
"Both Rothery Street and Murray Road had been earmarked for improvements as the condition of the road surface has deteriorated since the heavy rainfall and weather early last year. It's good to see this work happening across July.''
Heavy asphalt resurfacing will take place on Rothery St until Tuesday, July 11, provided the weather is good.
Works will start from 7am and may continue until 6pm.
There will be traffic control in place to help residents, buses, garbage trucks, and emergency services safely use the road.
The work will be staged to manage traffic and reduce the impact on residents and road users. The stages are:
Saturday, July 8, is the backup if there is a rain delay.
On Corrimal's Murray Road, work continues this week from Tuesday, July 4, until Thursday, July 6, provided there's good weather.
Additional patching will also be completed on the following side streets:
Works will start onsite from 7am and may continue until 6pm daily.
