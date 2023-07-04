Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Skeletal remains found in burnt out car in the Royal National Park at Waterfall

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
Emergency services have made the grim discovery of human remains in a burnt out car at the Royal National Park overnight - one of two similar incidents.

