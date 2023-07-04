Emergency services have made the grim discovery of human remains in a burnt out car at the Royal National Park overnight - one of two similar incidents.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, a Toyota RAV4 was found alight at the Waterfall Flat Carpark at Waterfall and extinguished by NSW Rural Fire Service crews, before finding skeletal remains inside.
Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command attended a short time later.
NSW Police have established a crime scene and will be examined by specialist police.
The remains will be sent for forensic examination to determine the identity of the victim.
Meantime, two hours later emergency services were involved in a similar incident after reports of a car fire at North Parramatta.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Webb Street after a hatchback was found well alight at 2.15am Tuesday.
A body was located inside the burnt-out vehicle and officers from Parramatta Police Area Command established a crime scene which has since been forensically examined.
It's unclear whether both incidents are related.
Investigations are underway, anyone who may have information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
