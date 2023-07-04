The Debate: Are NSW Blues heading in the right direction?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN delve into the Blues' selections for State of Origin Game III, and whether the hosts will be able to stop Queensland making a series clean sweep.
BARTLETT: Well, Jordan, it felt like there had barely been any hype ahead of this year's third State of Origin game, but that all exploded on Monday when coach Brad Fittler named his squad for the final match.
In typical Freddy fashion, there were plenty of shocks to emerge for NSW's side for Game III in Sydney, as well as some shock omissions - namely reigning Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes, who couldn't even grab a spot in the reserves.
Coming into Game III, I have no doubts that Fittler had to make some changes as the Blues aim to avoid the Maroons getting their first clean sweep since 2010. I also think you have to keep one eye on the future as you look to rebuild next year - while Freddy also has the added challenge of trying to save his job.
Mate, what was your initial reaction to NSW's latest squad? Has Freddy struck the right balance in terms of winning now and looking to the future, or are the Blues in danger of getting done again next Wednesday night?
WARREN: It's a little bit of a 'free-hit' for Fittler this and I feel his squad shows it. The decision to leave out Hynes is staggering. I know I have bias being a Sharks fan, but I've never seen someone be such a 'next big thing' before not even being considering it the matter of two games.
Having a new halves pairing will be a bit of the unknown for the Maroons. Cody Walker probably deserves his shot but not sure it should have come at the expense of Jarome Luai. But in saying that, it may give the Panther something to think about in preparation for the 2024 Origin series, such as added motivation to make sure he is irreplaceable next year.
NSW needs to move away from the 'Penrith' way of playing, because it has not worked. A new team is the first way in doing this.
It is no excuse, but the fact that in the third game, NSW are finally playing in Sydney may have played a part in the 2-0 scoreline.
I know it changes every year, and people can say Game I was at a 'neutral venue', but do you think that could have played a part in the Blues being 2-0 down coming into the final match?
BARTLETT: It's been a bit overlooked, and maybe it is a cop out, but NSW fans have been starved of homes games in recent history.
Game II of the 2020 Origin series was played at ANZ Stadium, while the following year, all action was shifted to Queensland due to COVID. The series opener was then played in Sydney last year but - once again - it feels like a long time between drinks for NSW home matches.
Having said that, the series system is set up so each team gets a home game and there is a neutral venue, so I believe it's pretty irrelevant. The Blues have been thoroughly outplayed in 2023 - particularly in Game II - and will be scrambling to save face next week.
Just quickly touching back on selections, I'm bemused by Freddy's selections for Game III. To me, it felt like the perfect time to bring Hynes into the set-up, while I'm equally as shocked at his decision to bring Bradman Best into the centres. The young Knight had a cracking match as Newcastle thrashed the Doggies last weekend, but I'm not sure how he has seemingly jumped the queue to now be considered among NSW's best centre options.
There's been plenty mentioned about Luai's axing, but I am more shocked to see Junior Paulo omitted from the squad. And then there's the mystery of Stefano Utoikamanu, who is viewed by many pundits as a future Origin star but was only given 10 minutes in Game II and is now seemingly on the scrapheap. I also can't understand the value in having a hooker and a utility in Reece Robson and Clint Gutherson both coming off the bench.
Anyway, let's jump to the other side of the fence. Queensland are missing a couple of stars in Reece Walsh and Tom Flegler, but they still boast a strong squad on paper. Jordan, are the Maroons primed to complete the series clean sweep?
WARREN: With the NSW squad full of changes, you would expect things to not be fully flowing from the off in Game III for the Blues.
As a result, the Queeensland side seem to have the confidence that they have the series wrapped up, as well as the fact that it is a relatively unchanged lineup other than Walsh and Flegler.
But on the other hand, a changed side may be a positive for NSW and being no chance to win the series, they will come out with a no fear, no holds barred approach.
Being at home as well will also help. But Billy Slater will have his team primed for a clean sweep. He knows better than anyone just how special a whitewash is for the Queensland supporters.
NSW team advisor Greg Alexander spoke with Fox Sports following the squad announcement and said it was a team that could cause real problems for Queensland, and that one Fittler has selected with the view of winning the game, rather than just giving testing out new combinations.
If that's the case Josh, do you feel like these calls should have been made earlier in the series?
BARTLETT: If Fittler truly believes this team can cause problems for the Maroons, I have no idea why he has waited this long to put that squad together.
To me, there are plenty of mixed messages to emerge from both the NSW coaching staff and the squad announcement. Are they building for the future? Are Cody Walker and Mitch Moses now the men to take the side forward, or who makes way for the incumbent Nathan Cleary in 2024? It just throws up more questions than answers, I believe.
On the flip side, there seems to be plenty of clarity around Queensland's plans for both short and long term success. For example, Tommy Deardon is waiting in the wings as Daly Cherry-Evans' long-term replacement and they felt no need to rush him into the side for Game III.
It feels like an uphill battle for NSW to stop the Maroons next week - and potentially over the next few years too.
