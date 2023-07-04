The Debate: Are NSW Blues heading in the right direction?

There's been plenty mentioned about Luai's axing, but I am more shocked to see Junior Paulo omitted from the squad. And then there's the mystery of Stefano Utoikamanu, who is viewed by many pundits as a future Origin star but was only given 10 minutes in Game II and is now seemingly on the scrapheap. I also can't understand the value in having a hooker and a utility in Reece Robson and Clint Gutherson both coming off the bench.