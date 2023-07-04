Two mates from Shellharbour with a liking for hot chips sprinkled in chicken salt didn't think they'd find quite so many others with similar tastes.
Robert Archer and Luke Fierro were fed-up with the lacklustre shakers from regular supermarkets so took matters into their own hands and launched a side hustle, with products already selling out in the first month.
Through advertisements on social media, Actually Chicken Salt has become a hit with hungry households across the Illawarra and beyond - a salt the duo believe is the ultimate condiment for fast food at home.
"We were just sitting down on the couch one night and had this [supermarket bought] chicken salt ... in our pantry and we put it on some chips but it didn't taste anything like actual chicken salt," said Archer.
"Then we were like, 'you know what, we should just make it ourselves'."
It was a "trial and error" process, they said, to find the right recipe and consistency, taste-testing any readily available salts they could get their hands on.
"We found as well, that many supermarket chicken salts use rice flour and whole grain flour .. as a filler, and we've realised it messes with the taste, makes it that granulated taste," said Fierro, noting their recipe includes chicken fat.
"Consistency was also a huge thing with our trial too, it has to stick on the chip."
They're not claiming their salt is a remake of those by poultry giants like KFC, Red Rooster or Chicko's - rather they all have their own "flair" - but the duo are confident their salt will turn any ordinary meal into a masterpiece.
Actually Chicken Salt is prepared and packaged in Sydney, and is being distributed from the Illawarra for $5 a shaker. Orders can be placed through email - actuallychickensalt@gmail.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
