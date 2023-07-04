Illawarra Mercury
Django Womack O'Hara appeals to reduce sentence for punching bus driver at Figtree

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 4 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 3:30pm
Django O'Hara punched a bus driver in the nose at a Figtree bus stop on April 17. Picture from Google Maps.
A notorious criminal who previously murdered a security guard and bashed a champion kickboxer has had his sentence reduced for his latest violent act of punching a bus driver in the nose at Figtree.

