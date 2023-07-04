A notorious criminal who previously murdered a security guard and bashed a champion kickboxer has had his sentence reduced for his latest violent act of punching a bus driver in the nose at Figtree.
Unanderra man Django Womack O'Hara made a severity appeal against his 14-month jail sentence at Wollongong District Court on Monday.
The 47-year-old was deemed a high-risk offender by the NSW Supreme Court last year when he was released from custody. O'Hara was placed on an extended supervision order for 18 months, subjecting him to 50 conditions aimed at reducing the risk of him committing further serious offences.
His history of violence dates back to 1995 when he shot a security guard dead. Fifteen years into his sentence, O'Hara bashed champion kickboxer and fellow inmate Adam Watt with a sandwich press concealed in a pillowcase.
"In the context of his history, he was doing remarkably well ... until he stuffed it up," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
O'Hara attempted to board a Premier Illawarra bus at Figtree on April 17 and punched the driver in the face when he was refused entry due to not having an Opal card.
He left the bus. Meanwhile nearby police attended the scene and found the 57-year-old bus driver holding a towel to his nose which was bleeding profusely.
Police found O'Hara shortly after on Cordeaux Road where a short foot pursuit ensued. O'Hara was arrested as he attempted to climb over a gate.
Before being taken to Wollongong police station, officers searched O'Hara and found a 15 centimetre knife in his pocket. Police asked why he had it, with O'Hara offering the explanation: "I eat apples".
Under his supervision order, O'Hara is banned from possessing knives, except for when he is at home "for the purpose of household tasks".
As O'Hara signed custody paperwork, he lashed out and punched the perspex barrier protecting the police computer, causing it to crack. He was forced back to the dock.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, being in custody of a knife in a public place, damaging property, and failing to comply with an extended supervision order.
Defence lawyer Matt Kwan said O'Hara didn't set out to injure the bus driver and that since his release last year, had made great strides to address his offending, which stems from a background of trauma.
However the Crown argued there was an intention to cause harm.
"The accused intentionally lifted his right hand and punched the victim in the nose ... it wasn't a reckless assault," the Crown said.
Mr Kwan asked for a reduced sentence to allow O'Hara to keep his Housing NSW unit.
Judge Haesler acknowledged O'Hara's need for rehabilitation, but reinforced the importance of complying with his extensive supervision order.
"You more than almost anyone in our community has to learn and understand that violence is an unacceptable response in any situation - no matter how frustrated, no matter how angry the world makes you feel," the judge said.
"You more than anyone should understand you are under the closest of supervision and you are held to a much higher standard than most."
Judge Haesler reduced O'Hara's non-parole period of seven months to four to allow him to keep his housing.
With his sentence backdated to April, he will now be eligible for release in August.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.