The South Coast Blaze will look to keep that winning feeling alive when they return to the court to face the Heart on Wednesday night.
After recently snapping a four-game losing streak, the Blaze opens side has now bagged two successive wins and can make it three in a row in the NSW Premier League competition when they take on Central Coast.
The Blaze's latest win came in thrilling fashion, claiming a 55-53 victory over the second-placed North Shore United last week.
"I'm really happy with the support that the playing group has done on and off the court in our training and preparation in the past two weeks," Blaze head coach Marji Parr said.
"We've really seen a change in the way that we're behaving in our court language as a team, I'm really proud of the girls."
Meanwhile, the Blaze's under 23s side will be desperate to snap an eight-game losing streak when they face Central Coast Heart on Wednesday night.
