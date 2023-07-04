Jessica Hull is primed for a huge World Athletics Championships campaign after the Albion Park talent put in another stunning performance in this year's Diamond League series.
Just over a month out from the worlds competition in Budapest, Hull was in red-hot form in the Stockholm leg of the series on Sunday night, securing an Olympic qualifying standard time in the women's 5000m event.
The 26-year-old was amongst a fierce field of competitors but finished fifth in a time 14:44.24. It was Hull's second fastest run over that distance and saw her only just miss out on her Australian record of 14:43.80.
It continues a superb run of form for Hull in the Diamond League, after she broke the Australian and Oceania mile (1.61km) record in Oslo and the national 1500m record in Doha last month.
"I like to put myself up the front at these races and my training shows me that I belong there and it's a matter of believing in what I'm doing every day and putting that same mentality into my racing," Hull said on Sunday.
"The goal for me tonight was to get more experience in the 5000m and to race tactically, not just in a time trial or single file line style."
The result saw Hull meet the qualifying standard in the 5000m for her next two major competitions - the World Athletics Championships in August and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
"It's great to tick off the Olympic qualifier," she said.
"I got a two for one, with the world standard and Olympic standard and almost a little PB and national record, but it's great to get it so early."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
