From virtual reality games and a free movie, to roller skating and craft, there is plenty to keep the kids occupied around Shellharbour during the July school holidays.
Free and low-cost activities suited to kids of all ages will be on this week and next at venues like the Shellharbour Civic Centre, Blackbutt Youth Centre, Warilla Library, The Waterfront Shell Cove, Albion Park Youth Space and Oak Flats Roller Skating Rink.
Highlights include a free screening of Disney's Dumbo at the Shellharbour Civic Centre, a "crazy costume" themed roller skating afternoon with prizes, a games bus rolling into Warilla Library plus virtual reality games at Albion Park Youth Space.
For the full program, visit: www.shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/living-here.
Ringmaster Mini Top Hat - create your own Ringmaster top hat! Using your creative talents participants can wear or display their circus themed masterpiece. Albion Park Library, July 5.
Clown Kaleidoscopes - Design and create your own unique and special Clown Kaleidoscope! These colorful circus creations are both a work of art and fun for play. Albion Park Library, July 6.
Claymation Clowns - create your very own Claymation circus clown! Participants get to use their creative skills and clever clay to shape their own creation. City Library, July 11.
Tie Dye Bags - create your own tie dye bag. Learn how to tie dye and use your colourful creation for your library books! Warilla Library, July 11.
Virtual Reality Games - FREE VR, gaming, an awesome pluck-a-duck game, PLUS loads of other fun activities, followed by a delicious hotdog lunch! Albion Park Youth Space, July 7.
Youth Art Launch Night - help celebrate the achievements of our incredible local artists who were involved in our Masterclass for Young Archie Entries. Civic Centre, July 5, from 6pm. The artworks will be on display for the month of July.
Crazy Costume Roller Skating - Head to the Oak Flats roller skating rink for a fun crazy costume skating event on 11 July from 4pm. So grab your friends & your tickets & get dressed up in your favourite costume for a fun filled afternoon. Bookings required.
Youth Activities at The Waterfront - creative crazy socks workshop, as well as iron transfers on your favourite jeans or jacket & a fun 'make your own' clown hat activity! The Waterfront, Shell Cove, July 12.
Circus Activities - This free family-friendly event will include all things Circus. Immerse yourself in all of the craft stations and create a cupcake collage, carousel horse and more. You can watch the roving performers entertain around you, and also get your face painted! Hope to see you all there! Civic Centre, July 13.
Family Movie Dumbo - Sit back, relax and enjoy a family friendly movie within our beautiful Civic Centre Auditorium. Its free for the entire family to enjoy, and we also provide a drink and a snack! July 14, 1pm.
54 Reasons Games Bus - Pull a silly face in the photo booth, have a gaming session at 54 reasons gaming bus, try your hand at juggling, pluck-a-duck, & loads more activities for the whole family! During all the fun, make sure to grab your FREE hotdog for lunch. Warilla Library, July 6.
