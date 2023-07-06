Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Why buyers are paying up to $2.5m for a block of land in Shell Cove

July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour South Beach is located on one side and the Shellharbour Marina on the other, and a lookout park and adventure playground will be featured in what is known as 'The Peninsula Precinct'.
Shellharbour South Beach is located on one side and the Shellharbour Marina on the other, and a lookout park and adventure playground will be featured in what is known as 'The Peninsula Precinct'.

How much would you spend on a block of land?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.