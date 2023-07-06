Why buyers are paying up to $2.5m for a block of land in Shell Cove

How much would you spend on a block of land?
Buyers have been paying more than $2 million for a block in the latest Shell Cove luxury land release.
Since hitting the market last month, five of the 14 blocks of land in The Peninsula Precinct have sold, with three of those costing more than $2 million.
The top sale so far is $2.525 million.
The latest sales news comes at a time when reports have been made about homes in Shell Cove with waterproofing and construction issues.
Interest rates were once again front of mind for Illawarra home owners this week.
We talked to an Illawarra family, who after searching for more than five years to buy a home, finally managed to secure a property last week.
Therefore, they were "very much" pleased with the RBA board's decision to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.10 per cent.
Illawarra home owners who are selling are still largely coming out on top, according to a new report.
More than 97 per cent of Illawarra home owners who re-sold their home during the March quarter made a gross profit doing so, CoreLogic figures have revealed.
On average, owners who sold made a median profit of $400,000.
In the Wollongong LGA, 97 per cent of all re-sales turned a profit.
Meanwhile, every home owner in the Kiama LGA who sold their property in the first few months of 2023 made a gross profit, pocketing a median gain of nearly half a million dollars.
However, the median gross profit in the area has dropped by more than $300,000 from a year earlier.
They are some of our most desirable suburbs with price tags on homes to match.
But there is a way you can buy into some of the Illawarra's top suburbs with a more limited budget.
We've compiled a list of seven units in the region that are for sale for about the $750,000 mark or less; examples of how to buy in some of the Illawarra's more desirable suburbs and not-so-hidden gems.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Be captivated by this charming cottage-style home that is serenely nestled amongst the trees with bright and sunny spaces.
