Quality lifestyle residence

FEATURE PROPERTY
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Enjoying ocean and escarpment views, this chic family home is all about lifestyle and location.
It is serenely elevated in a quiet Shell Cove location and just a few streets from the natural beauty of Killalea Regional Parklands and The Farm Beach.
Featuring custom designed luxury fixtures and fittings with low maintenance indoor/outdoor living in mind.
There is a lovely park directly opposite and the Links Golf Course is just a few moments away.
The Waterfront Marina with incredible dining and shopping options has fast become the new social hub of the area and is only a five minute drive.
The open plan kitchen, living and dining areas are focused on connection with family and friends.
The kitchen has Caesarstone benchtops with breakfast bar, integrated dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, zip tap and a walk-in pantry.
The outdoor entertaining space has a built-in barbecue, kitchenette, wood fired pizza oven and built-in custom made concrete table with seating.
All four bedrooms are on the upper level with the main suite showcasing a huge walk-in robe and expansive private en suite with double floating vanity and your own private balcony with escarpment views.
The double garage has drive through access to a single garage, ideal for the caravan, boat or jet ski.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
