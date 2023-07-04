Of course your dog doesn't bite, but put it on a lead regardless

There would be few things as devastating as watching a loved one die in front you.
Exactly how Gloria Holland has managed to cope with watching her then 90-year-old mum Ada, being mauled by three dogs at a South Coast beach beggars belief.
That's exactly what happened back in 2020 and now Gloria finds herself at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe reliving the experience as the inquest into her mum's death continues.
Of course she's angry. Who wouldn't be?
She also cannot begin to comprehend irresponsible dog owners who selfishly do not consider others.
"I get pretty angry when I go walking. They let their blasted dogs off leads all the time ... not everyone loves dogs."
The Queensland government is considering a raft of tougher measures to help reduce dog attacks, including jail time for serious offending, banning certain breeds and requiring all dogs to be "effectively controlled" in public.
And that's what Gloria wants for NSW.
Meanwhile the collective breath-holding at 2.30pm on the first Tuesday in the month resulted in a euphoric exhaling today - because nothing happened.
Well, the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to leave its cash rate at 4.1 per cent. There was a sting in the tail though.
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned more interest rate hikes "may be required", and the bank will be "watching the economy's performance closely".
Among those pleased with the inaction were Sarah and Steve Molyneux. They bought their home in Avondale only last week.
Mrs Molyneux said they had already considered and factored in the potential for more interest rate rises when buying.
Wise, wise woman.
And while we don't ever actively encourage people out of the Illawarra ... while we're talking finances and the cost of living, apparently there's more than 90,000 jobs going in regional Australia.
The regional jobs bonanza comes as new research reveals one in five city workers are dissatisfied with their job and three in five say their salary isn't enough to keep up with the rising cost of living, according to the Regional Australia Institute (RAI).
About this time last year, reporter Tareyn Varley wrote a fine piece about the people who moved away from Wollongong and didn't regret it. Hard to believe, but true.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
