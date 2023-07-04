There is no valid reason why records of evidence related to a man who died from serious head injuries in Wollongong would have been destroyed, a senior police officer says.
Assistant Commissioner Rashelle Conroy, commander of NSW Police Force's Forensic Evidence and Technical Services Command, gave evidence on Tuesday to the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes.
Ms Conroy was asked about missing exhibits and records in the case of William 'Bill' Rooney, who died six days after he was discovered semi-unconscious between a toilet block and a concrete wall in Crown Lane on the morning of Valentines Day 1986.
Counsel assisting the inquiry, James Emmett SC, asked Ms Conroy if she would expect Mr Rooney's death to have been treated as suspicious by the standards of 1986 and items of evidence to be collected, to which she said yes.
Ms Conroy agreed that these pieces of evidence should have been recorded in police exhibit books.
Documents from the inquiry show that NSW Police Force were requested in March to identify and find certain physical items of evidence related to Mr Rooney, but later that month police advised that no exhibits or exhibit books had been located.
"And can you advance any reason consistent with proper police practice or proper police procedure or applicable police procedures why that exhibit book might be destroyed?" Mr Emmett said.
"No," Ms Conroy said.
The inquiry had previously heard that while a post-mortem examination found Mr Rooney's injuries were likely sustained in an accidental fall and police concluded this was the probable cause of his death, a coroner later found the cause of his injuries was undetermined.
The inquiry also heard about missing evidence and records related to several other deaths.
Earlier Ms Conroy had said that it was standard practice for police to dispose of evidence after a certain period of time, when it was deemed to no longer be useful by an officer in charge of a case, but the way police handled evidence had since changed.
"You're looking at exhibits from 1976 when DNA wasn't available and at the forefront of the investigators' minds, so they would have a different mindset about the retention of exhibits," Ms Conroy said.
She also told the inquiry she could not comment whether bias towards the LGBTIQ community had affected how police retained evidence.
Superintendent Roger Best from the Crime Scene Services Branch gave evidence that officers were trained in unconscious and conscious bias, and said he did not think an officer's judgements would be affected based on how sympathetic they believed the victim to be.
The inquiry is conducting its last hearing this week, focusing on the investigative practices of the NSW Police Force between 1970 and 2010.
It is expected the inquiry will this week hear further evidence related to Ross Warren, the 25-year-old WIN newsreader from Wollongong who disappeared in July 1989.
"It may not be possible to conclude that any particular oversight or deficiency was the result of conscious or unconscious bias against members of the LGBTIQ community," Mr Emmett told Commissioner John Sackar on Tuesday.
"Nevertheless, given what we now know about the widespread bias, not just within the police force but in the wider community in the 1970s and 1980s, you may take the view that there is a likelihood that some of the deficiencies and oversights that you may find were affected by conscious or unconscious bias.
"It is to be hoped that the likelihood of bias reduced over the 1990s and the 2000s, but you may find you cannot exclude the possibility of conscious or unconscious bias being a factor in some pockets of the force during this time."
- With AAP
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
