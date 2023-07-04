A Port Kembla parolee who drunkenly bashed his younger brother outside Crown Street mall has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
Matthew James King, 33, was captured on CCTV putting his brother six years his junior in a "choke hold" on the evening of January 27 while walking along the corner of Crown Street and Keira Street.
The younger brother first pushed King, causing him to step backwards. The pair then exchanged words before King grabbed his brother and threw him into a nearby wall.
King then walked back to his brother and put him in a choke hold, before throwing him to the ground, causing him to hit his head and sustain a 10 centimetre laceration.
The incident caught the attention of an off-duty police officer who tried to intervene. The victim attempted to stand up however struggled to find his feet and stumbled.
The brothers walked off and the off-duty cop reported the incident. Officers then found the pair on Burelli Street and obtained statements from them, while blood streamed from the victim's head.
Police reviewed the CCTV and arrested King the following afternoon. An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect his brother.
King pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said the violence was initiated by a push however King accepted his response was disproportionate.
Ms Ritchie noted King's brother supports him and said he made a "drunken mistake".
Magistrate Claire Girotto accepted King had made significant strides in his rehabilitation.
"Given the steps he's made, he shouldn't go back (to jail)," she said.
King was handed a two-year community corrections order on top of his community service hours.
He was also ordered to abide by the AVO, which prohibits King from being in the company of his brother for at least 12 hours after taking drugs.
"It'll keep (your brother) safe in case you have another blowout," Magistrate Girotto said.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
