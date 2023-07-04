Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr has unveiled a new-look side as St George Illawarra look to return to the winner's circle against Canberra on Friday night.
Following the side's ugly 52-16 last-start defeat to the Sharks, Carr on Tuesday afternoon unveiled a revamped outfit for the match at WIN Stadium.
Injury and unavailability forced Carr's hand, with the biggest omissions being fullback Tyrell Sloan due to a minor calf issue and Ben Hunt missing due to State of Origin duties. Sloan was put up for media duties just hours before the team was announced.
In Sloan's absence, former Titans utility Paul Turner will make his club debut in the No.1 jersey, and Talatau Amone is back at five-eighth to partner with Jayden Sullivan in the halves.
Other big changes include Moses Suli returning from injury to take Tatau Moga's spot in the centres, while Dan Russell - who impressed in pre-season for St George Illawarra - will make his NRL debut off the bench.
Other big changes include Jayden Sullivan being paired in the halves with Talatau Amone, who replaces Ben Hunt due to State of Origin duties, while Moses Suli returns from injury to take Tatau Moga's spot in the centres.
Blake Lawrie has been named as skipper in Hunt's absence, despite Jack de Belin recently captaining the Red V.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.